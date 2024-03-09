American Trust Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

American Trust grew its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.31% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.