American Trust Has $366,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 190.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,218.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,024.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

