American Trust Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IYW stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

