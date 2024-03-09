American Trust Has $332,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $115.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

