American Trust Cuts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

American Trust lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.