American Trust Cuts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

American Trust decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after buying an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Smartsheet stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

