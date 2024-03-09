American Trust Acquires Shares of 7,434 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.