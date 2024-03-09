American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $224.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Get American Tower alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $207.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after acquiring an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.