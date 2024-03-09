American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

