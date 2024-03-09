American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

APEI stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

