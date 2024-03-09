American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 903,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $22.29. 7,141,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,336. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

