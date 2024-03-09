American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.5 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 866,648 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.