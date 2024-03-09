Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.490 EPS.
Amer Sports Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE AS opened at $15.49 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.23.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
