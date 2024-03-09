Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.490 EPS.

Amer Sports Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $15.49 on Friday. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AS shares. HSBC started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

