ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Up 7.4%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 97,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 318,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Further Reading

