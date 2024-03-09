Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $10.63. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,284,659 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 162.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 402.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

