Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $10.63. Altimmune shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,284,659 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Altimmune Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 162.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 402.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
