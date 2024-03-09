Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall Sells 9,225 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $121,401.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 295,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyson Eliot Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

