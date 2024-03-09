Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.