Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 720,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after buying an additional 125,987 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 119.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,686,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,756,000 after purchasing an additional 917,461 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 13,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock worth $39,205,126 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.