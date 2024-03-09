Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,126. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

