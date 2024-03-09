Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,126 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

