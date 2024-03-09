Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CFO Ruth Porat Sells 48,077 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

