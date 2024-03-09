Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,382,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $72.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

