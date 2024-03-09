Alignment Healthcare’s (ALHC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

