Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

NYSE AGI opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 367.0% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 256,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 103.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 330,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 167,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 189,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

