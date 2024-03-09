Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 496,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,274,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,844 shares of company stock worth $3,546,309. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

