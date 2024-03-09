Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Airbus Stock Performance

Airbus stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

