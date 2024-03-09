AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 3%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $173.49 and last traded at $176.74. 163,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 308,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.