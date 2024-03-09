Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aemetis by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aemetis by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

