Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

