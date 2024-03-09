Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,318 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $115,944.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,017.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $115,944.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,017.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,776 shares of company stock worth $1,566,970 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $20.79 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

