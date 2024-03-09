Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

