Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 377,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

