Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $3.04 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,879,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.