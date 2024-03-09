Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $330.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $337.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

