Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

