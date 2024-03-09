Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.