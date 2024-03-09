Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $127.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

