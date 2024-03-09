Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The company has a market capitalization of $376.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

