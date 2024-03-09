Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 365,884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,489,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $9,682,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,566,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $319.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

