Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,943 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 397.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $357.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $360.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.