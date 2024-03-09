Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,110 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 949.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $462.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $324.11 and a 12 month high of $467.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

