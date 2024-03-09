Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $236.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.35. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.27 and a 12-month high of $238.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.