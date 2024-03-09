Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.62. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 65,658 shares.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

