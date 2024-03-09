Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.16.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.31. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.