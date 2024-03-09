ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.16. ADT shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 10,373,090 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 10,738.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 824.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

