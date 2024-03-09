Adeia Inc. (ADEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Adeia has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Adeia has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the second quarter worth $135,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

