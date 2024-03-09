ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Trading Down 0.8 %

ACM Research stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,074,000. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACM Research by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.