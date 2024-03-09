Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.9 %

ASO opened at $70.20 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.