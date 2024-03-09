ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.79, but opened at $43.99. ABM Industries shares last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 149,487 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.