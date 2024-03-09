Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.29 and last traded at $127.71. Approximately 1,809,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,594,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

